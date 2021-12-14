Are you wanting to add natural elements to your holiday decor? It’s easy. Clip pine boughs to drape across the mantle, as centerpieces, on top of mirrors, doors, and to shape wreaths. They can easily be attached with removable hooks. Want something even simpler? Place branches of pine and cedar in vases or pottery. They will add a festive touch with almost no effort and add a clean, woodsy scent to your home. For even more fragrance, cut stems of rosemary. You may even have a eucalyptus tree which can add interest and aroma.
Want more than just plain branches? Look for red holly berries or purple beautyberry to mix into your projects. My hydrangea bushes were still blooming last week. Dried hydrangea blooms are a feminine touch to add to your arrangements. While gathering pine boughs, pick some cones, too. Whether you decorate the cones or leave them as gathered, they will look fabulous with your other natural decorations. If you want some extra color or shine, pine cones can be painted. The tips can be brushed with glue and sprinkled with glitter. Miniature lights can be strung in between its scales. If you are concerned about bugs, wash them first in a vinegar/water solution.
Do you want your pine cone’s scales opened or closed? They will open in dry weather and close on rainy days. You can bake the cones to force them open or place them in water to get them to close. Because they continue to open and close even off the tree, they will eventually settle to your home’s humidity conditions. You can even spritz your pine cones with essential oils if you want them scented. Put them in a plastic bag for a day or two before removing and enjoying.
When you start collecting pinecones you will be amazed at the variety. Although loblolly (Pinus taeda) and slash pines (Pinus elliottii) with their three to six-inch cones may be the most commonly found, if you search, you will probably be able to locate shortleaf pines (Pinus echinata) with cones only one to three inches long. If you are very lucky, you will find a longleaf pine (Pinus palustris). It has the largest cones at six to twelve inches long.
If you want fresh flowers for decoration, you can have that, too, although it takes some forethought. Amaryllis bulbs can be forced to bloom in about eight weeks’ time. Or you can try planting paperwhites which will bloom about six weeks after planting. For a spectacular display, force several and your guests will be wowed. Be aware that paperwhites are strongly scented.
For additional fragrance, color, and interest, add lights, ornaments, dried fruit, cinnamon sticks, star anise, or ribbon to your greenery. The best part is that you do not need a lot of talent to put together something that is beautiful, either with or without additional adornment.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
