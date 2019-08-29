Moving forward with the Cain Center
Questions about the Cain Center are still what I hear most often around town.
Rest assured, progress is being made even if it is quiet. We issued a Request For Proposals for a Construction Manager at Risk this weekend.
That is a 30-day process, so by next month we hope to be hiring a construction manager.
I also want to thank Congressman Lance Gooden for visiting with me during his recent stop in Athens.
We are blessed to have a representative in Washington, D.C. with such close ties to Athens.
County initiates burn ban
The Commissioner's Court approved a 30-day burn ban for Henderson County on Tuesday.
This is a reminder that there is no burning in the Athens City Limits at any time, regardless of a burn ban, unless permitted by the Fire Marshal's Office.
Meet Derek Whiteley
The City of Athens is proud to announce the recent hire of Derek Whiteley as the City’s new Director of Information Technology. Mr. Whiteley joined the City of Athens team back in April after working for the City of Corsicana as the Information Technology employee for fourteen years. Derek holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems from the Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos. Whiteley joins the City with an abundance of knowledge and experience for this role.
Mr. Whiteley’s office is at the City’s Development Services Center located at 501 Hwy 175 W.
Katie Birk sat down with Mr. Whiteley to ask him a few questions.
What are you most looking forward to as you step into your new position with the City of Athens?
I’m looking forward to learning what technology the City currently utilizes and to see what technology I can bring to the city operations to enhance existing processes to better serve the citizens of Athens.
What are some of your hopes or goals as the Director of Information Technology for the next couple of years?
The number one priority for me is to evaluate the technology the City of Athens operates under to see what efficiencies can be approved upon and adding more advanced technology to the city operations.
When you’re not on the job, what are some of your favorite things to do or hobbies?
When I am not working to improve the technology for the city, I enjoy fishing, woodworking and when I can I like to create model ships.
What led you to this type of career path? Why do you do what you do?
When I went to college I majored in computer information systems, but didn’t know what I wanted to be. I credit the counselors for being patient and trying to help me figure out what I want to do. They gave me several different electives to take to see what I would like. They came up on a computer class and told me try it, I tried it and I liked it. Hence that’s when I started going for that major.
