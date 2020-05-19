An air ambulance transported a 24-year-old Livingston man Sunday to Tyler with injuries sustained in a one-vehicle wreck north of Athens.
Jesse Phillips remained at UT Health in Tyler Tuesday with non-life threatening injuries.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety Media Communications Staff Sgt. Sarah Warren, troopers responded at about 9:20 p.m. to the wreck on County Road 3819 about .06 miles south of County Road 3804, also known as Pool's Ranch Road.
According to DPS, the preliminary investigation shows that a gold 2006 GMC Sierra pickup was traveling south on CR3819 when the vehicle drove off the west side of the roadway and struck a tree with the front right portion of the pickup. The reason the Sierra left the roadway was not yet determined, Warren reported.
The DPS investigation is still on going and no other information available as of press time.
