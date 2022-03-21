The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Eastern Henderson County including Chandler, Frankston, and Brownsboro until 9:30 p.m.
The Tornado Watch that includes Henderson County has been extended to 1 a.m.
This storm system has previously produced tornadoes, high winds around 60 mph and large hail. Residents are urged to maintain situational awareness and prepare for any response necessary.
Henderson County Emergency Management is still monitoring the weather and at a level 3 activation with County volunteer departments staging in various station locations.
Please stay tuned to the National Weather Service and your local weather channels until this event has ended.
