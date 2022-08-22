Updated at 5:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22
The Henderson County portion of Prichett Lane, north of Seven Points, is closed due to flooding, as well as County Roads 2138 south, 2139 south, and 2428. County Road 1200, about half a mile north of Cross Roads ISD, is closed due to a culvert washout.
Henderson County Pct. 1 employees put up barricades on Prichett Lane around 2:30 p.m. Monday, however, by 4:45 p.m. it was reported someone had driven through and destroyed them. Extra caution is recommended.
Officials urge drivers who encounter a flooded road to turn around. As little as six inches of fast-moving water can cause motorists to lose control of their vehicle, even a truck or SUV.
