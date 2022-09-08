Updated at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9
Area fire, law enforcement and EMS agencies will host a parade of lights with more than 25 agencies, and nearly 40 emergency vehicles in commemoration of Patriots Day Sunday, Sept. 11. Residents are welcome and encouraged to line the procession route.
To honor the memory of the victims and first responders who lost their lives Sept. 11, 2001, the procession will begin at 1 p.m. in Gun Barrel City.
The procession of lights will begin on West Main Street in front of UT Health East Cedar Creek. From there, the procession will go to Seven Points, Tool, Trinidad, Malakoff, Caney City and Payne Springs, arriving back in Gun Barrel City around 2:30 p.m.
The route will be West Main Street, Hwy 334 to Hwy 274 to Hwy 31 to Hwy 198.
The following cities and agencies are participating in the parade of lights, though some may not be able to attend due to responding to calls for service:
• Caney City
• Careflite
• Eustace
• Enchanted Oaks
• Gun Barrel City
• Henderson County Sheriff’s Office
• Kemp
• Log Cabin
• Mabank
• Malakoff
• North 19
• Payne Springs
• Seven Points
• Texas Game Wardens
• Texas DPS
• Tool
• Trinidad
• UT Health
