According to NBCDFW, an Amber Alert has been discontinued for a 3-month-old boy who was taken Wednesday night by his non-custodial mother from a domestic violence shelter in the Kaufman County city of Kemp, law enforcement officials say. Both of the child’s parents are currently in custody in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
UPDATE: Missing Kemp baby found in North Carolina
- From Staff Reports
