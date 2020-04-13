A Saturday afternoon fire near Athens killed a four-year-old girl and sent four others to the hospital for treatment.
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 3:40 p.m., April 11. Upon arrival, the structure on County Road 3718 was already showing flames.
The Andrews Family lost their youngest child Carlee who was 4 years old.Aaron Scott, a spokesperson for the family, said the father, J.R. Andrews, was transported by air medical to Parkland Hospital in Dallas and put on a ventilator. He was taken off the ventilator Sunday but is still on oxygen.
The rest of family was transported to UT Health Athens for treatment and are under observation.
Scott said he does not know when J.R. will be released but wife Maranda and their two sons are expected to be released soon.
“They are both still in shock.,” Scott said. “They will need a house and a vehicle but really just need a lot of prayers. The community has been spectacular, the support has been overwhelming.”
"The house was completely burned," said Shane Renberg, Henderson County Fire Marshal. "About seven fire departments were out," Renberg said. "The sheriff's office and Athens police were also there."
Departments were at the scene for at least five hours.
Renberg said he has finished his work at the house, but the investigation is ongoing and could take a few days as he talks those involved. Renberg said he would release information about the cause of the fire when it is determined.
In order to help with final expenses the family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses at:
gofundme.com/f/finale-expenses-for-carlee-andrews
