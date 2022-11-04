Updated at 5:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning including Athens, Malakoff, and Brownsboro until 6:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service has placed Henderson County under a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. Friday.
There are 46 counties included in the warning.
According to the NWS, "Numerous thunderstorms are expected across the entire region this afternoon and early evening. Some storms may become severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. The best chances for storms and highest severe weather threat will be along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor. Heavy rain may also occur at times and could cause localized flooding issues. Storms will end from west to east late this afternoon and evening with the passage of a cold front."
