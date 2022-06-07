Updated at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7
The Henderson County Courthouse, Annex, and Judicial Complex were shut down and evacuated Tuesday morning because of a bomb threat. The buildings reopened around 1 p.m. after being searched by ATF bomb-sniffing dogs brought in from Brock.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said an investigation into the bomb threat continues, according to a statement on the county’s Facebook page.
"I'm proud of how everyone reacted and did what had to be done," said County Judge Wade McKinney, who praised the response.
