Updated at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 19
Area agencies fought several wildfires throughout Henderson County Tuesday, including a 100-acre fire in Cross Roads and fires around Gun Barrel City, Trinidad, and Brownsboro. Around 8 p.m., county officials reported all fires contained.
As firefighters battled the blaze in Cross Roads, Gun Barrel City officials reported a fire spreading to around 50 acres. Other fires in Trinidad and Brownsboro were quickly contained.
