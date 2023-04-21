A three-vehicle crash claimed the lives of two men and left a third injured around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, on Loop 7 between SH 19 and 175 E one mile east of Athens in Henderson County.
Beloved Athens Christian Preparatory Academy Teacher Dylan Taylor was killed in the head-on collision.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the preliminary investigation indicates that Dylan Wade Taylor, 44, of Athens was traveling south on SH 19 when Glenn Eric Davisson, 60, of Thornton was traveling north on SH 19 and failed to drive in a single lane, traveling into the southbound lane where he struck Taylor.
Charles Stephen Holden, 79, of Euless, was traveling south on SH 19 and collided with both vehicles.
Justice of the Peace, Milton K. Adams pronounced Taylor and Davisson dead at the scene.
Holden Transported to UT Health Athens, with non-incapacitating injuries.
This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.
