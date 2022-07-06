Updated at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6
Henderson County officials report the fire is 95% contained as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Multiple fire departments began battling the large grass fire around 5:45 p.m. on FM 2709 between Eustace and Highway 19. Early reports estimated the fire to reach between 50 and 100 acres.
Ten area fire departments, the Texas Forest Service, Fire Marshal, and EMS were on the scene. A Henderson County Sheriff's Office drone was used to survey the fire from above.
Officials urged people to stay out of the area and an evacuation area was set up in the Eustace High School Gym parking lot, with The Red Cross onsite.
Officials announced at just after 7 p.m. that the evacuation area would stand down, to be reestablished if needed.
