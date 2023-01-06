An 18-wheeler crashed into the Chandler Community Center Friday morning on Hwy 31 West, east of FM 315, leaving two people hospitalized.
According to KYTX CBS 19, Chandler Police Chief Kalon Rollins said two people were traveling eastbound in the 18-wheeler around 6:10 a.m. when a vehicle driving northbound ran a stop sign in front of the 18-wheeler on Sawmill Road, causing the driver to lose control, crashing into three parked cars and the building.
The two people in the 18-wheeler were hurt taken to the hospital. The building was unoccupied at the time.
