Updated at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9
Athens residents voted to adopt an ordinance outlawing abortion and declaring Athens a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn,” with 1,579 voting for and 1,153 against.
While there are no abortion providers currently operating in Athens, the ordinance extends to residents seeking out-of-state abortions. It will allow for any Athens resident to sue any other resident who in any way assists any person to obtain an abortion.
Of 58,325 registered voters, 28,017 total ballots were cast, 18,071 early, for a 48.04% voter turnout in Henderson County and unofficial results are in.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 incumbent Republican Milton K. Adams will serve another term with 5,632 votes to Democrat Cornelius Hambrick’s 1,101.
“To have received this vote of confidence from those I serve is truly an honor I do not take lightly,” Adams said. “Jan. 1, I will again raise my right hand and pledge to serve with a second mile effort the citizens of Henderson County and the Great State of Texas. Thank you for your support these many years.”
Republican incumbents also held onto their seats in state races including United States Rep. Lance Gooden (R-CD5), State Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) and State Rep. Cody Harris (R-HD 8, Palestine).
Gooden, along with State Rep. Keith Bell, and several Kaufman County elected officials hosted a watch party in Terrell Tuesday night, where Gooden thanked everyone in the room and confirmed he’s back to work in D.C. next Monday.
“I am humbled the voters have given their seal of approval to return to Washington and continue fighting for our conservative values and the America First Agenda,” Gooden said. “Thank you for your continued support and prayers for my family. Our fight continues and I will not let you down.”
“It’s the honor of my life to continue to serve as a conservative voice in the Texas State Senate District 3,” Nichols said. “I look forward to representing rural Texans’ values once again in the Texas Legislature.”
“I am so grateful for your overwhelming support and humbled by the opportunity to once again represent Texas House District 8,” Harris said. “We are excited for the upcoming session and what will be another historic opportunity to fight for and preserve conservative values in our great state. I look forward to being a voice for the people of Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson and Navarro counties.”
The county also hosted elections for the cities of Coffee City, Murchison, Tool, and Trinidad.
Brad Gray is one of the three newly elected Murchison City Council members and on social media he spoke to his constituents and fellow new council members.
“I would like to thank everyone for your support in this election. It is much appreciated. I would also like to congratulate Torance McClean and thank him and Jeremy Smith for keeping everything fair and clean. Now we got work to do.”
Brownsboro ISD voters passed a $24 million bond, and Malakoff, Cross Roads, LaPoynor, and Trinidad ISDs also hosted elections.
Voters also made their choice for Texas’ governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and more.
Henderson County unofficial voting results:
US Representative, Dist 5
REP Lance Gooden 22,832
DEM Tartisha Hill 4,377
LIB Kevin A. Hale 443
Governor
REP Greg Abbott 22,829
DEM Beto O'Rourke 4,772
LIB Mark Tippetts 243
GRN Delilah Barrios 49
Lieutenant Governor
REP Dan Patrick 22,247
DEM Mike Collier 4,985
LIB Shanna Steele 497
Attorney General
REP Ken Paxton 22,109
DEM Rochelle Mercedes Garza 4,738
LIB Mark Ash 738
Comptroller of Public Accounts
REP Glenn Hegar 22,805
DEM Janet T. Dudding 4,371
LIB V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza 383
Comm. General Land Office
REP Dawn Buckingham 22,644
DEM Jay Kleberg 4,536
GRN Alfred Molison, Jr. 221
Commissioner of Agriculture
REP Sid Miller 22,690
DEM Susan Hays 4,735
Railroad Commissioner
REP Wayne Christian 22,589
DEM Luke Warford 4,486
LIB Jaime Andres Diez 452
GRN Hunter Wayne Crow 195
Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 3
REP Debra Lehrmann 22,589
DEM Erin A. Nowell 4,486
LIB Thomas Edward Oxford 400
Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 5
REP Rebeca Huddle 22,828
DEM Amanda Reichek 4,590
Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 9
REP Evan Young 22,773
DEM Julia Maldonado 4,611
Judge, Ct of Crim. Appeals, Pl 5
REP Scott Walker 22,748
DEM Dana Huffman 4,607
Judge, Ct of Crim. Appeals, Pl 6
REP Jesse F. McClure, III 22,705
DEM Robert Johnson 4,613
State Senator, District 3
REP Robert Nichols 22,568
DEM Steve Russell 4,436
LIB Desarae Lindsey 417
State Representative, District 4
REP Keith Bell 12,160
LIB Matt Savino 2,093
State Representative, District 8
REP Cody Harris 11,022
LIB R. Edwin Adams 1,247
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4
REP Milton K. Adams 5,632
DEM Cornelius Hambrick 1,101
City Council City of Murchison
Torance McClean 105
Jeremy Smith 87
Brad Gray 105
Council Person, 1 Year Term City of Tool
John Brasfield 357
Kathleen Donoghue 307
Council Person, 2 Year Term City of Tool (Vote for 3)
Greg Figueroa 434
Mark Holley 275
Mike Dumont 304
Stephanie Love 235
Alderman, Place 5 City of Coffee City
Anthony F. Vrba 93
Ollie M. Harmon 101
Trustee, Place 1 LaPoynor ISD
Bryan Forester 682
Rebekah Church 156
Trustee, Place 2 LaPoynor ISD
Ronny Crawford 388
John Kinabrew 432
Trustee, Place 4 LaPoynor ISD
Mander Clark 284
Jacob Haynes 537
Trustee, Place 5 LaPoynor ISD
Joe Ed Young 424
Brandon Burnett 390
Trustee Election Trinidad ISD (Vote for 4)
Bill Tart 136
Stephanie Ramsey 138
Eric Airheart 150
Ricky Stanfield 108
Chris Quinn 85
Trustee Election Cross Roads ISD (Vote for 3)
Felicia Baker 556
Chuck Brown 437
Naomi Logan 484
Wade Braddock 485
Trustee, Full Term Brownsboro ISD (Vote for 4)
Fred Griffin 2,194
Larry Cox 1,182
Michele Olson Blackmon 1,828
Marsha Stephens 1,836
Chad Wilhelm 1,260
Chad West 1.388
Greg Wyatt 1,959
Sheri Williams 1,373
Trustee, Unexpired Term Brownsboro ISD (Vote for 2)
Rusty Herrington 2,320
Larry Tedford 2,251
Johnny Massey 1,623
Trustee Malakoff ISD (Vote for 4)
Tina Crawford 1,095
Jason Dalrymple 1,034
Holly Perry 911
Sean McKean 499
Kyle Harris 760
Matthew Jones 519
Rick Vieregge 633
Adabeth Routt-Shumate 751
Pat Jones 710
Proposition A City of Trinidad
For 181
Against 64
Proposition A City of Athens
For 1,579
Against 1,153
Proposition A Brownsboro ISD
For 3,418
Against 2,880
Proposition A Lakeview Management and Development District
For 10
Against 0
Proposition B Lakeview Management and Development District
For 10
Against 0
Proposition A Emergency Service District No. 12
For 1,324
Against 644
