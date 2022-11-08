Election Day buttons.jpg

Updated at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9

Athens residents voted to adopt an ordinance outlawing abortion and declaring Athens a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn,” with 1,579 voting for and 1,153 against.

While there are no abortion providers currently operating in Athens, the ordinance extends to residents seeking out-of-state abortions. It will allow for any Athens resident to sue any other resident who in any way assists any person to obtain an abortion.

Of 58,325 registered voters, 28,017 total ballots were cast, 18,071 early, for a 48.04% voter turnout in Henderson County and unofficial results are in.

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 incumbent Republican Milton K. Adams will serve another term with 5,632 votes to Democrat Cornelius Hambrick’s 1,101.

“To have received this vote of confidence from those I serve is truly an honor I do not take lightly,” Adams said. “Jan. 1, I will again raise my right hand and pledge to serve with a second mile effort the citizens of Henderson County and the Great State of Texas. Thank you for your support these many years.”

Republican incumbents also held onto their seats in state races including United States Rep. Lance Gooden (R-CD5), State Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) and State Rep. Cody Harris (R-HD 8, Palestine).

Gooden, along with State Rep. Keith Bell, and several Kaufman County elected officials hosted a watch party in Terrell Tuesday night, where Gooden thanked everyone in the room and confirmed he’s back to work in D.C. next Monday.

“I am humbled the voters have given their seal of approval to return to Washington and continue fighting for our conservative values and the America First Agenda,” Gooden said. “Thank you for your continued support and prayers for my family. Our fight continues and I will not let you down.”

“It’s the honor of my life to continue to serve as a conservative voice in the Texas State Senate District 3,” Nichols said. “I look forward to representing rural Texans’ values once again in the Texas Legislature.”

“I am so grateful for your overwhelming support and humbled by the opportunity to once again represent Texas House District 8,” Harris said. “We are excited for the upcoming session and what will be another historic opportunity to fight for and preserve conservative values in our great state. I look forward to being a voice for the people of Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson and Navarro counties.”

The county also hosted elections for the cities of Coffee City, Murchison, Tool, and Trinidad.

Brad Gray is one of the three newly elected Murchison City Council members and on social media he spoke to his constituents and fellow new council members.

“I would like to thank everyone for your support in this election. It is much appreciated. I would also like to congratulate Torance McClean and thank him and Jeremy Smith for keeping everything fair and clean. Now we got work to do.”

Brownsboro ISD voters passed a $24 million bond, and Malakoff, Cross Roads, LaPoynor, and Trinidad ISDs also hosted elections.

Voters also made their choice for Texas’ governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and more.

Henderson County unofficial voting results:

US Representative, Dist 5

REP Lance Gooden 22,832

DEM Tartisha Hill 4,377

LIB Kevin A. Hale 443

Governor

REP Greg Abbott 22,829

DEM Beto O'Rourke 4,772

LIB Mark Tippetts 243

GRN Delilah Barrios 49

Lieutenant Governor

REP Dan Patrick 22,247

DEM Mike Collier 4,985

LIB Shanna Steele 497

Attorney General

REP Ken Paxton 22,109

DEM Rochelle Mercedes Garza 4,738

LIB Mark Ash 738

Comptroller of Public Accounts

REP Glenn Hegar 22,805

DEM Janet T. Dudding 4,371

LIB V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza 383

Comm. General Land Office

REP Dawn Buckingham 22,644

DEM Jay Kleberg 4,536

GRN Alfred Molison, Jr. 221

Commissioner of Agriculture

REP Sid Miller 22,690

DEM Susan Hays 4,735

Railroad Commissioner

REP Wayne Christian 22,589

DEM Luke Warford 4,486

LIB Jaime Andres Diez 452

GRN Hunter Wayne Crow 195

Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 3

REP Debra Lehrmann 22,589

DEM Erin A. Nowell 4,486

LIB Thomas Edward Oxford 400

Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 5

REP Rebeca Huddle 22,828

DEM Amanda Reichek 4,590

Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 9

REP Evan Young 22,773

DEM Julia Maldonado 4,611

Judge, Ct of Crim. Appeals, Pl 5

REP Scott Walker 22,748

DEM Dana Huffman 4,607

Judge, Ct of Crim. Appeals, Pl 6

REP Jesse F. McClure, III 22,705

DEM Robert Johnson 4,613

State Senator, District 3

REP Robert Nichols 22,568

DEM Steve Russell 4,436

LIB Desarae Lindsey 417

State Representative, District 4

REP Keith Bell 12,160

LIB Matt Savino 2,093

State Representative, District 8

REP Cody Harris 11,022

LIB R. Edwin Adams 1,247

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4

REP Milton K. Adams 5,632

DEM Cornelius Hambrick 1,101

City Council City of Murchison

Torance McClean 105

Jeremy Smith 87

Brad Gray 105

Council Person, 1 Year Term City of Tool

John Brasfield 357

Kathleen Donoghue 307

Council Person, 2 Year Term City of Tool (Vote for 3)

Greg Figueroa 434

Mark Holley 275

Mike Dumont 304

Stephanie Love 235

Alderman, Place 5 City of Coffee City

Anthony F. Vrba 93

Ollie M. Harmon 101

Trustee, Place 1 LaPoynor ISD

Bryan Forester 682

Rebekah Church 156

Trustee, Place 2 LaPoynor ISD

Ronny Crawford 388

John Kinabrew 432

Trustee, Place 4 LaPoynor ISD

Mander Clark 284

Jacob Haynes 537

Trustee, Place 5 LaPoynor ISD

Joe Ed Young 424

Brandon Burnett 390

Trustee Election Trinidad ISD (Vote for 4)

Bill Tart 136

Stephanie Ramsey 138

Eric Airheart 150

Ricky Stanfield 108

Chris Quinn 85

Trustee Election Cross Roads ISD (Vote for 3)

Felicia Baker 556

Chuck Brown 437

Naomi Logan 484

Wade Braddock 485

Trustee, Full Term Brownsboro ISD (Vote for 4)

Fred Griffin 2,194

Larry Cox 1,182

Michele Olson Blackmon 1,828

Marsha Stephens 1,836

Chad Wilhelm 1,260

Chad West 1.388

Greg Wyatt 1,959

Sheri Williams 1,373

Trustee, Unexpired Term Brownsboro ISD (Vote for 2)

Rusty Herrington 2,320

Larry Tedford 2,251

Johnny Massey 1,623

Trustee Malakoff ISD (Vote for 4)

Tina Crawford 1,095

Jason Dalrymple 1,034

Holly Perry 911

Sean McKean 499

Kyle Harris 760

Matthew Jones 519

Rick Vieregge 633

Adabeth Routt-Shumate 751

Pat Jones 710

Proposition A City of Trinidad

For 181

Against 64

Proposition A City of Athens

For 1,579

Against 1,153

Proposition A Brownsboro ISD

For 3,418

Against 2,880

Proposition A Lakeview Management and Development District

For 10

Against 0

Proposition B Lakeview Management and Development District

For 10

Against 0

Proposition A Emergency Service District No. 12

For 1,324

Against 644

