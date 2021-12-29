Henderson County residents have been walking around in short sleeves for much of December, but although the weatherman will tell you it temperatures are far above the norm, they’re not unprecedented.
The National Weather Service predicts Athens’ highs to remain in the 70s for the remainder of the year, but remain a bit under the records recorded decades ago.
The Athens record high for Dec. 30 was 78 degrees recorded in 1964. The high for the 31st was 80, a record that dates back to 1903.
Records show numerous December days have record highs in the 80s. Of the 31 days in the month, 22 are 80 degrees or more. The warmest of all was on Christmas Eve of 1955 with a toasty 86 degrees, More recently, the high climbed to 84 Dec. 1, 1982.
We won’t have to look far into 2022 to see our first freezing temperatures. A cold front on New Year’s afternoon, should send us to about 29 degrees by Sunday morning and possibly bring a few snow flurries.
For cold, you have to go back to 1983 to find the records. Athenians were bundled up in heavy coats when the temperature dipped to 4 degrees on Dec. 30 and only climbed to 11 degrees Dec. 31.
The coldest temperature recorded in the year’s 12th month was -2 Dec. 23, 1989. That was one of only a few occasions when Athens has endured sub-zero temperatures. The mercury dipped to -5 Jan. 14, 1982 and fell to -6 on Groundhog Day, 1985.
During the February 2021 ice storm, data from Athens Municipal Airport is unavailable, however AccuWeather reports a low of -4 on Feb. 16.
Since 2000, the earliest freezing day in Athens was Oct. 24, 2007, with the latest April 16, 2014.
In 2009, Athens didn’t get a freeze until Dec. 3 and in 2018, we had our earliest last freeze, Feb. 13.
