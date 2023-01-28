The University of Texas Football Head Coach Steve Sarkisian arrived by helicopter at Brownsboro Independent School District Jan. 26 to visit with Brownsboro High School senior Geklye Baker.
Baker, a wide receiver, is All-District 1st team and All-Henderson County first team and has already been approached by multiple Division-1 programs over the last year looking to recruit him.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, Baker plays football, basketball, and competes in track & field for Brownsboro. In Spring 2022, he ran a 21.8 200-meter dash as a sophomore in a Texas 4A regional qualifier. Baker is considered a long, vertical threat, often running by defenders on go routes or posts.
