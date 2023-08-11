By Jennifer Browning
The United Way of Henderson County hosted its first local United We Game event at Freelancers Cafe last week which encouraged youth to meet up in a unique environment, helped raise money for charity, and was well received by all who attended.
The United We Game initiative is a part of the United Way Youth Outreach program whose objective is to organize regular meetups in different parts of Henderson County and encourage as many young people ages 12 to 18 to participate in a secure, enjoyable, and stress-free platform where youth can also connect with each other.
In a previous statement by United Way Executive Director Kilena Underwood, she stated they will also "Offer various services on-site to support those kids who require assistance, such as food aid, medical services, mental health counseling, and general wellness checks.”
The event is free to children and is funded by sponsors and gamers and supporters connect with each other, share their experiences, and create a sense of camaraderie. It also demonstrates how virtual communities can be platforms for fostering real connections and meaningful relationships.
Relationships are formed between youth and community members such as Malakoff Mayor Nicole Mason-Driver who attended the event and played games with various youth that attended, many of whom were very pleased to have beat her in the games.
Through this initiative, United Way is not only raising funds for the 25 local programs it works with, but also forging new connections, engaging new supporters, and demonstrating that charitable giving can be as diverse and dynamic as the communities it serves.
The plan is to hold these events every two months and mentors from the TVCC eSports team, celebrity guest gamers, and professional athletes will make special appearances at future events.
For more information on sponsoring an event or about United We Game, contact Underwood at 903-288-2808 or email kunderwood@unitedwayhc.org.
