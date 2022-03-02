Athens has been part of the DoorDash family for a little while now and the community is eating it up. The Henderson County United Way has started planning for this technology to be used in a way to help those in need through Ride United's Last Mile Delivery. To get the program rolling, a breakfast meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 9 at the Hometown Cinemas, 215 Heritage Pkwy.
The meeting is for local providers, donors, potential partners for pickups and deliveries as well as those who are in need of delivery services.
According to HCUW, Ride United's Last Mile Delivery uses the same technology that brings burritos, groceries and pet toys to your home, Ride United's Last Mile Delivery delivers food pantry boxes, prepared meals, hygiene items, school supplies, pet items and much more directly to neighbors homes for free.
"We are going to address one of the real needs in our community and that is accessibility to services," said Kilena Underwood, Executive Director HCUW. "Henderson County has 949 square miles with 74 square miles made up of lake and reservoir waters. A good number of our population face transportation challenges but they still have the same needs as everyone else."
DoorDash has granted a generous amount of deliveries to make sure this happens. They are hiring new drivers for this unique service and they are already doing test runs.
"The premise of this program is to provide needs to members of the community through this delivery service," Underwood said. "This program helps local partners to consistently provide services and fill in gaps they may have."
HCUW is one of two United Ways in Texas currently participating after presenting information and the unique challenges of this area to UW World Wide. They are now pilot members of the rural arm of the program.
"If we can make it work here, it can work anywhere," said Underwood. "We are going to help people and change their lives, that is what United Way does, and it is great having DoorDash and Petsmart Charities join us in that goal."
Humans are not the only ones in need of help. For many people, their pets offer emotional support and in some cases are the only family they have. Petsmart Charities has joined in this program with their Pets Eat Too program. This will help Ride United to not only be able to move products and items for humans, but also for the furry members of this community in need. Some people have difficulty and even refuse help if they will have to leave their animals behind or without making this part of the services offered indispensable.
"This is a simple solution to organize these services to help this community," Underwood said. "We want to help improve lives."
If you would like to attend this important outreach opportunity and be part of building up members of the community please contact the HCUW at 903-288-2808.
If you are in need of services, please call the Henderson County help line at 903-675-4357. When calling, please mention the Ride United Way Delivery Service and that you are in need.
