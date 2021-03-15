Henderson County United Way Director Kilena Underwood told Athens Kiwanis Tuesday she learned first hand how her organization can bring aid in a time of need.
A few years ago, when her mother began experiencing early-onset dementia, the burden of caring for her became more than her father could shoulder alone.
“In cases of dementia, the care giver also starts to decline,” Underwood said.
Her father had always been larger than life in her eyes, but the struggle was taking its toll.
Meals on Wheels, an organization aided by United Way was a big benefit to her parents, during her mother’s bout with Alzheimer’s disease. Thanks to that and other agencies served by United Way, her parents have been able to stay in their Kemp home rather than in assisted living.
United Way funds currently go to 19 area agencies.
“I want to raise as much money as I can so that number can be doubled, or tripled,” Underwood said.
The local United Way is creating a new scholarship in memory of Mary Waddell who was involved in many organizations that benefit the community. She spent several years as Executive Secretary of United Way.
The scholarship will pay up to $2,000 tuition. Students can go unitedwayhc.org to register. The deadline is April 2.
“We want to put this in the hands of a senior who can really use this money and give back to our community,” Underwood said.
United Way is also posting an online auction, April 19 through April 25 as part of its fundraising efforts.
“We’re in need of all kinds of auction items,” she said.
Also at the Tuesday meeting, Kiwanis members got an update on Pancake Day, which was postponed, March 2, because of water damage at First United Methodist Church. Since the meeting, the new date has been revealed as 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 4.
This year, drive by service will be offered as well as the traditional table dining.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.