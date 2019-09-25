The Henderson County United Way held its 2019-2020 kick-off luncheon Wednesday at Athens Country Club. The organization helps numerous non-profits in supplying critical aid to many people in Henderson County. It has set a goal of $160,000 with 19 charities benefiting from the proceeds.
Tony Kalawe opened the ceremony with Father Matthew Frick of St. Matthias Episcopal Church saying the prayer.
Tammy Prater, ex-director of American Red Cross, spoke at the luncheon about the importance of preparedness. A speech, she said, would be ignored by 70% of the attendees according to statistics.. The national average for people unprepared for disaster is 70%.
Henderson County is somewhat disaster prone, in regards to tornados and weather activity. Everyone is familiar with the sirens that go off to alert people to a major threat, but if you are inside and unable to hear them, or like many in a rural area they’re not close enough to hear them, what are you to do?
The Red Cross has created an App for your phone called American Red Cross Emergency app. It has multiple components such as an alarm, first aid, preparedness info and even can alert you to family members area information.
The larger risk though and the one ARC assists with most is actually not weather events, but house fires.
“In the last three years, the Red cross has responded to around 160 some odd disasters in Henderson County,” Prater said. “88% of those were house fires.”
Only 30% of the victims assisted by Red Cross locally have house insurance.
After the tragedy Tuesday with a local woman and her mother passing away, the message was timely.
Seven times a day someone in this country dies in a home fire. Every 40 minutes someone in the United States is injured in a house fire. According to FEMA, 3,400 people died in fires in 2017. Every 24 seconds a fire department responds to a structure fire across the U.S.
The majority of house fires are caused by unattended cooking.
The ARC speaker informed the crowd of their Home-fire campaign which provides free smoke alarms. Many people do not realize smoke detectors only have around a ten year lifespan.
“When your smoke alarm goes off, you have on average two minutes to escape,” Prater said.
Prater told of a small boy who lost his mother and baby sister in a fire, and the only reason he escaped was because of the fire fighters that visited his school, teaching about fire safety.
Another family had attended a family reunion. When they returned their home was burned to the ground. The family moved into their shed, and Prater was able to help them get resources such as appliances etc. In tears the woman told Prater, “I didn't know what we were going to do, or where we would go, but now we have hope.”
An estimated 15% to 18% of our community is in poverty and 30% of our community are one catastrophic event from total poverty. According to Prater, every single United Way agency is helping when that one event happens.
“So many areas need hope. That is the commodity the United Way is building. Feel good about the hope you are buying into,” Prater said.
If you are unable to donate monetarily, please consider being a volunteer. People willing to install smoke alarms, etc. There are numerous ways to assist those in need.
One immediate way to contribute is by eating a hamburger. ATMOS energy will be selling hamburgers at Uncle Fletch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds will go to the United Way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.