It’s time to get ready to bid in the first ever Henderson County United Way online auction.
Start time is 8 a.m. Monday, April 19 with the closing at 11:59 p.m Sunday, April 25.
“There are some really cool items for anybody and everybody," Executive Director Kilena Underwood said. “And don’t forget Mother’s Day is coming up.”
If you need a getaway, there are some great trips for auction as well.
“A lot of our local folks have helped us out,” she said.
After the bidding closes, the accepted bids will be announced Monday, April 26.
Underwood said they can still use more items to auction. You can make a donation throughout the course of the event. By Friday there were 55 items on display. You can view them at biddingforgood.com/unitedwayhc.
“Donating items to our auction is a great way to support United Way fundraising efforts that provide aid to 19 partner agencies in Henderson County,” Underwood said. “Everything we make goes right back into the community and you know it’s really needed now.”
When you donate, you’ll be asked to provide some information about the item and a digital photo. Also, specify if the item can be picked up, or if a shipping fee applies.
“You can go straight to the site or access it through your mobile phone,” Underwood said. “There’s a widget built in so you can monitor your item.”
You can contact Henderson County United Way by phone at 903-288-2808 or e-mail at kunderwood@unitedwayhc.org
Underwood said United Way is able to participate in the auction at no cost to the organization.
“We’re working with a partner, non profit that helped us put together the auction,” Underwood said. “That’s great, because it’s just more money that can go toward helping folks in Henderson County."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.