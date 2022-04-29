Downtown Athens was cluttered with cars Saturday making their way from Italy to Paris, Texas. This is unlike any car show that typically stops at the square as these cars pride themselves on barely having enough horsepower to get out of Italy.
These cars appear to be from estate sales, dug out of ditches, and claim to have owners who spend only a few dollars on the vehicle. Some brands seen are Geo Metros, short buses, and humpback Cadillacs.
After leaving Italy, the crew of cars drive to Athens, using a poorly legible map created by the leader of the group, where they eat lunch and take pictures.
While on the road, the drivers of the cars are subject to ejectibles from other participants. The only rule is that it must be biodegradable such as the suggested tortilla and bologna.
Then the group continues on to Paris, Texas where they meet under the Redneck Eiffel Tower, enjoy fellowship, and stay the evening.
This annual event is definitely not defined as a race, but more of a call to action by friends “who drink too much and have ideas.”
They plan to make their way back through Athens next year when they come through in April with vehicles that may or may not make the 300 mile trip.
