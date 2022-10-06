Just in time for plenty of Fall fun, the Union Hill Pumpkin Patch is open now in Brownsboro. With a 16,000 sq. ft. hay maze, corn cannon, pedal tractors and more, the Pumpkin Patch is putting Henderson County on the map!
A new addition, “The Pumpkin Peak” hillside slide, is sure to provide plenty of thrills. Kids will enjoy daily activities like the inflatable obstacle course, Hay Mountain play area, barrel train ride or hay ride, animal hopper and stick horse arenas, corn pits, cornhole and horseshoes, and Fall photo ops.
The Concession Stand provides drinks, popcorn, and chips. On Saturday, hot dogs, nachos and Kona Ice are added to the menu.
Pumpkins available this year include small, medium and large Jack O' Lanterns, Fairytale, Crystal Star, Mystic Pies, White Pies, Big Macs, and Washed & Waxed Gourd Assortment.
Admission is $10 for ages 2 and older. The Pumpkin Patch is open every weekend in October from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Extended hours are Oct. 28 through 31; from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29; and 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
Candy Fest will be from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, with free admission.
Group field trips are available Monday through Thursday. Contact the church at 903-852-5043 for group rates and availability.
All of the proceeds from the Pumpkin Patch support the children’s and student ministries and local outreaches of Union Hill Baptist Church.
The Union Hill Pumpkin Patch is located at 15866 FM 3204 in Brownsboro. Find out more at unionhillbaptist.net/pumpkinpatch
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.