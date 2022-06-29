The unemployment rate for Henderson County area counties rose slightly in May, according to figures from The Texas Workforce Commission.
The county's rate of 3.5% is still a relatively low mark, but a couple of notches below the 3.3% in April.
The seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 4.2 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from April 2022.
"Texas continues to set records for employment growth with more than 250,000 jobs added from the beginning of this year through May," said Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman.
Henderson County saw the number on the job dip a bit in May, from 37,563 to 37,521. The number unemployed was up from 1,274 to 1,367.
In the state, three major industries surpassed their pre-COVID employment levels for the first time in May 2022. Those are Construction, Manufacturing, and Leisure and Hospitality.
“Regardless of your background or skill level, TWC offers pathways to a successful career for all Texans,” said Julian Alvarez, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor.
The following is a list of area counties, their May unemployment rate, followed by the rate for Arpil:
• Anderson, 3.1, 3.0
• Cherokee, 4.3, 4.1
• Ellis, 3.2, 3.0
• Henderson, 3.5, 3.3
• Kaufman, 3.4, 3.2
• Navarro, 3.6, 3.4
• Van Zandt, 3.2, 2.9
In the 14 county East Texas Economic Development Area, which includes Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson and Van Zandt Counties, the May unemployment rate was 3.9%, up from 3.7% in April. The area fared much better than a year ago, when the May 2021 rate stood at 5.6%
There are about 6,500 fewer unemployed in the area than last year.
Navarro is in the North Central Economic Development Area which has improved from 4.5% to 3.% unemployed since last May. The area saw an improvement of more than 22,000 unemployed since this time last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.