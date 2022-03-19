Henderson County’s unemployment rate took a post Christmas jump according to information released Friday from the Texas Workforce Commission.
Henderson County’s rate was 4.4% after having fallen to 3.8% to end 2021. The seasonally adjusted rate for Texas was 4.8%.
Statewide, the job front appears to be improving, with record numbers employed.
“The Lone Star State continues to set new records for Texans in employment, with January’s total surpassing the record set in December,” said Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman.
For the month, the state exceeded the previous record employment level set in December 2021 by reaching 13,084,400 jobs in January 2022.
Henderson County’s total employed was 36,717 in January, slightly lower than the 36,891 recorded in December. The number unemployed grew from 1,465 to 1,673.
Henderson County’s number for January shows a considerable improvement from one year ago. The January 2021 unemployment rate was 6.2%.
“Texas’ labor market continues to grow and change with the times, and TWC is here to provide our workforce with the resources needed to succeed,” said Julian Alvarez, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor. “Whether you’re a parent looking for childcare, a veteran seeking new skills training, or are an adult looking for literacy services, TWC is here to help all Texans”
The Workforce Solutions of East Texas for Athens is located at 205 N. Murchison Street. Call 903-677-3521
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The following is a list of Henderson County area counties, their December 2021 unemployment rate, followed by the January 2022 rate.
Anderson, 3.9, 3.4
Cherokee, 5.8, 5.0
Ellis, 3.8, 3.3
Kaufman, 4.1, 3.6
Navarro, 4,6, 3,9
Van Zandt, 4,0, 3.5
