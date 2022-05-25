Henderson County and its neighbors saw another decrease in the unemployment rate in April, Texas Workforce Commission numbers show.
April's 3.3% unemployed represented a drop from 3.5% in April, despite fewer workers on the job. The April 2022 rate is the lowest for the county since 3.1% was reported in December 2019.
Statewide TWC reported a lower unemployment rate as well as continued job growth. The Texas seasonably adjusted rate was 4.3%, down from 4.2% the month before.
For the sixth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total non-farm jobs reached 13,284,500 in April 2022. Texas has added a total of 742,000 positions since April 2021. I
“The Texas economy has added more than a hundred thousand jobs in the last two months,” said Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman. “The Texas economy continues to shift from recovery to expansion with positive job growth for more than a year and many industries exceeding full recovery of jobs lost during the pandemic.”
Henderson County's number employed in April was 37,577 after 37,634 in March. The number unemployed dropped, however, from 1,373 to 1,275.
Anderson, Cherokee, Navarro and Van Zandt Counties all showed a decline in workers in April. Ellis County, with an increase of 220 and Kaufman County, with an increase of 236, bucked the trend.
For locals needing help in finding employment, Workforce Solutions of East Texas for Athens is located at 205 N. Murchison Street, in the shopping center across from thee Henderson County Justice Center. Call 903-677-3521 for assistance.
The following is a list of Henderson County area counties, the April unemployment rate followed by the March rate.
• Anderson, 3.0, 3.2
• Cherokee, 4.1,4.4
• Ellis, 3.0, 3.1
• Henderson, 3.3. 3.5
• Kaufman, 3.2, 3.4
• Navarro, 3.4, 3.7
• Van Zandt, 2.9, 3.1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.