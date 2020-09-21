Henderson County and its neighbors all saw large decreases in the unemployment rate in August, the Texas Workforce Commission reports.
Henderson County went down by a full percentage point in the unemployment rate, from 7% to 6%. Double digit unemployment rate drops were also recorded in Ellis, Navarro, Kaufman Counties.
Texas saw a decrease in the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate to 6.8%. TWC reports it is the fourth consecutive monthly decrease and the lowest rate since March 2020 when the Texas economy was initially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas is below the national seasonally adjusted rate of 8.4%.
“The Texas unemployment rate continues to move in a positive direction as job seekers and employers adjust to current challenges,” said Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman. “TWC will continue our efforts to implement strategies designed to help strengthen the Texas economy.”
Henderson County's number on the job increased from 33,322 to 35.007, from July to August. The unemployed dropped from 2,491 to 2,215.
“Our unemployment rate continues to demonstrate that our Texas employers are hiring,” said Aaron Demerson, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers. “Our office continues to be an essential resource to our Texas employers by providing them with relevant information as they continue to move forward during these unprecedented times.”
The improved Henderson County rate and unemployment totals are still far below those of December, 2019, when only 3.2% were out of work and 1,185 were reported unemployed.
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The following are the August unemployment rates for Henderson County and its neighbors, followed by the July rate.
• Anderson, 5.2, 6.1
• Cherokee, 7.6, 8.4
• Ellis, 5.3, 6.4
• Henderson, 6.0, 7.0
• Kaufman, 6.0, 7.2
• Navarro, 5.3, 6.3
• Van Zandt, 5.4, 6.6
