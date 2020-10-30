Due to the advancement of DNA testing in plants, botanists have changed the classification of many garden asters to the genus Symphyotrichum. No matter the botanical classification, asters are still colorful, autumn-blooming, and attractive to bees and butterflies.
I have had asters that have lasted in my garden for a number of years, while some do not return. I found it odd for a perennial plant to behave like an annual, and wondered if others had the same problem. It seems they do. Richard Hawke at the Chicago Botanic Garden trialed numerous asters and found that many of the hybrids now popularly sold did not return. They are bred just to look beautiful for a short period of time.
So, what is a gardener to do? If you are looking for an annual display, consider ‘Wood’s Blue’, ‘Ariel’, ‘Celeste, or ‘Pixie Dark’. If you are wanting a long-lasting perennial, consider the growing conditions in East Texas.
Chicago is in Zone 5, so its environment is very different from what we experience here. Some asters like cool nights. They would not do well in East Texas where nights are warm and humid. These include East Indies aster, Frikart’s aster, and Michaelmas daisy.
Asters which prefer constantly moist soil include flat-topped asters, New England asters, and New York asters. Those might not do so well in East Texas, where we have a tendency to experience drought conditions during some summers. Most asters sold are either New England or New York types. No wonder Texans have problems with their asters.
Do not yet give up, though. Aromatic asters (S. oblongifolium), skyblue asters (S. oolentangiense), and silky asters (S. sericeum) are Texas natives. You may also find success with calico asters (S. lateriflorum), and heath asters (S. ericoides), since both will withstand short periods of dry soil. If your garden is mostly in shade, try Drummond’s aster (S. drummondii).
There are numerous varieties of asters available. If the asters you have in your garden are not performing the way you wish, it just might be the type of aster you have planted, not you. Instead, look for asters which can tolerate our specific conditions.
Then sit back and enjoy their colorful autumn blooms.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
