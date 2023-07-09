By Jennifer Browning
In a remarkable display of compassion and community service, the U.M. Army - short for United Methodist Action Reach-Out Mission by Youth, came to Athens last month with a mission to provide much-needed assistance and support to the local community.
What began in 1979 with 36 youth and adults from three Houston churches traveling to Athens for the first mission week, has blossomed into thousands of youth and adult volunteers in over 60 programs nationwide sacrificing a week of their vacation every summer to join God’s Army, armed with a strong sense of purpose.
Their mission is two-fold; serving people in need, and providing young people an opportunity to mature in their faith walk and life skills through Christian services like providing free home repairs for low-income, elderly, and disabled homeowners in the surrounding area.
With their extensive experience in humanitarian work and a commitment to making a positive impact, the volunteers wasted no time in setting up their base camp at the Athens First Methodist Church. The group uses a local Methodist church as a base where they gather to have their meals, sleep in classrooms, and worship in the Sanctuary.
Athens Methodist Lead Pastor Chris Harrison moved to Athens two years ago from Kingwood Methodist Church and he said that this is a “beautiful collision of people that I love coming together.” He told Kingwood U.M. Army organizers that there were three main reasons he wanted them to come to Athens.
One reason is that they put on a fabulous camp and that Athens would get the advantage of that. He says selfishly he wanted to do the U.M. Army camp with Kingwood again like he did with them for ten years and he wanted to share Athens with his friends from Kingwood.
Melanie Cheairs who has been the Director of Kingwood United Methodist Church's U.M. Army Mission Camp for 12 years and serves on the National Board of Directors for U.M. Army said that the Athens Methodist Church is conducive to a large group that comes from outside of the area. Cheairs says, “The Lord gave me a heart for youth and I love them and just love to have the opportunity to work with them and speak into them.”
Each summer, Kingwood chooses a location for them to serve and this varies from year to year. However, they have found that sometimes the best camps come when they can come back to a community as they are just getting familiar with the people and the projects. Cheairs says that they were overwhelmed by the generosity of Athens and they hope to come back, even as early as next year.
Methodist Mission Home and the Youth for Christ program team up with Kingwood Methodist Church in Houston and students join them from around Houston as well as local students from Athens, Bullard, Murchison, and Chandler.
The work teams, consisting of 130 high school students and many adults, performed 17 projects around Athens, but Pastor Harrison says, “The work they do is important, but they all know the greater work is not what they are constructing with screws and deck board, but what they are constructing with a client that they spend time with and what they’re constructing with one another.”
The U.M. Army brings not only supplies but also a message of hope and unity. One of their primary focuses is on assisting elderly and disabled residents who may require home repairs and modifications and the organization offers its services to enhance living conditions, ensuring the safety and well-being of these vulnerable individuals.
The presence of the U.M. Army in Athens has been met with overwhelming gratitude and enthusiasm from the local community, especially those who got to know these polite, service-minded youth better.
Meals on Wheels Ministry gave a social media thank you to the U.M. Army for sending the group to Athens and Quitman this month. Meals On Wheels says were able to submit work requests for home repairs that their clients “desperately needed from building wheelchair ramps to repairing holes in the floor and roof. These kids did it all with incredible joy, work ethic, and care for their neighbor. We are so grateful.”
Through its selfless service, the U.M. Army is leaving an indelible mark on Athens, Texas, and inspiring others to create a brighter future for all where “hearts are lifted, lives are changed, love is shared, and God is revealed.”
To learn more about the U.M. Army, visit their website at www.umarmy.org/regions/texas-louisiana.
