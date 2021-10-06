Local musician Tyler Stokes of Eustace will be releasing his new album, Southern Pine and Moonshine, Oct. 30.
The self produced album recently released a promotional music video titled “Crazy Train.” Fellow band member Garren Altimore, AKA the Kid assisted in the album's creation.
“The kid and I produced the music together with myself writing the songs, in my home studio Stoked Studios,” Stokes said.
The Tyler Stokes Band is labeled “outlaw country” but does not like to be boxed in by labels.
“We are a band that doesn’t close the door to any genre,” Stokes said. “Even though we are labeled as an outlaw country band, the term ‘outlaw’ to me is to be original and stay original from the beginning to the end and that’s what we portray through our music.”
The dedication to being original and real is paying off, TSB has 60 shows booked through the end of 2021 with three to five performances a week. He keeps a show list on his Facebook Tyler Stokes Music.
“We’re the hardest working independent band in Texas,” he said.
A release party will be held at the Oasis in Midlothian. Details will be available online at the TSM Facebook page.
The video can be found on the Ty Stokes YouTube channel. Visit www.tylerstokesband.com for show information.
