Savannah Hudson, a 25 year-old Tyler native, will be representing East Texas in the Miss Texas USA pageant this weekend in Houston.
Hudson was encouraged by her mother to participate in the pageant while riding in the car one day in what Hudson said “was the most random thing in the world” when her mother asked if she ever thought about competing in a pageant.
After doing some of her own research, Hudson decided that pursuing competing in the pageant might be a good idea after all and give her the platform to talk about the importance of nutrition.
Even though Hudson has no background in pageants, she went into the Miss Texas USA competition knowing that if nothing else it would push her outside of her comfort zone and help her to get better at public speaking and she really wanted to build on those qualities for her future.
Hudson is also no stranger to competition as she was a Tyler High School Brigadette dancer, a hip hop dance team member in college, and she competed in World of Dance in 2018.
Her platform is nutrition and this is her background of study from the University of Texas which she attended after graduating from Tyler High School in 2015. For the last two years she has been working for a nutrition program in Longview and has also volunteered at the Gregg County WIC office.
Her goal is to encourage others to have a good relationship with food and know that food is fuel and our friend. As a dietician she has seen the negative effects of what food can represent for some and the unhealthiness it can bring both mentally and physically and she wanted a way to raise awareness, especially for the younger generation.
There are three categories in which Hudson will be competing in over the weekend, including swimsuit, evening dress, and interview. She says the hardest thing about pageants for her has been learning the pageant walk with correct posture in heels with a snake motion, as she describes it.
Hudson’s mother is her number one supporter and she has encouraged her through the process by helping Hudson pick looks and conduct mock interviews over the phone and she continues to help push Hudson further.
Hudson is hoping to be the winner of the People’s Choice Award which secures a position for that contestant in the semifinal round. She is on her way to the top already and voters can cast their vote as many times as they’d like through July 2 at 8 a.m. at www.misstexasusa.com/contestants/miss2022.
She encourages others to follow their dreams and not get discouraged by naysayers. She appreciates the support that she has received from East Texas folks and she encourages anyone who is pursuing their dream to find support in those around them.
You can also support Savannah Hudson by watching the livestream Saturday, July 2 at 8 p.m. at www.pageantvision.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.