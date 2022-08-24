Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Henderson and Navarro Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River Near Rosser affecting Kaufman and Ellis Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, Minor flooding to woodlands and low land areas will occur on the right bank of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 34.0 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest around 36.5 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. &&