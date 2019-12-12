The Tyler District of the North Texas Conference of the A. M. E. Church lead by Presiding Elder Rev. Mittie C. Muse, Sr. and his wife First Lady Mavis Muse are looking forward to a great new conference Year.
Presiding Elder Rev. Muse held is his Planning Meeting Saturday, Dec. 7, at Union Station A. M. E. Church in Larue/Moore Station, Texas hosted by Rev. and Mrs. Eric J. Williams and its church congregation.
Representatives from Malakoff, Athens, Palestine, Dallas, Bryan, and many more in the Tyler District attended this meeting.
P. E. Rev. Muse, Sr. stated, “We rejoice in the Lord for being reassigned as your Presiding Elder and First Lady for another conference year. Even in the midst of diversity and the onslaught of naysayers, God has still shown Himself strong, exceedingly, abundantly, and above all we could possibly ask for Him, and for this we give THANKS.”
“With this being our fifth year, we are praying that the Spiritual Leadership of the Tyler District will again work harder to help make the vision for our Team Tyler District a reality. Our theme going forward is “Love much, Serve well, and Aim high.” This speaks volumes as to my desire for the Tyler District to standout on every level. We cannot be just the typical run of the mill District, although we have faced many financial challenges, our God, which has made a way for us in the past will make a way for us in the future.We gather here to plan our Conference year, so let us do it in a spirit of love and accomplishment that will help propel us through this year like a well oiled machine. It’s not about me or you, but about our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” said P. E. Rev. Muse, Sr.
The Tyler District was broken down into seven component groups: Pastors, Missionaries, Lay YPD, Stewardesses, Ushers, and Clergy Spouses/Widows to discuss their year agenda. The biggest thing on everyone mine is the General Conference in Orlando, FL the week of July 8-15, 2020.
This is were new Constitutions, new Laws, and new Bishops are elected.
The financial team gave their report with the Tyler District in the black with approximately $17, 380.73; however; other funds will be paid out such as the IRS and a few others.
Before closing the meeting P. E. Rev. Muse, Sr. and entire Tyler District welcomed Rev. Dwayne and Tenner Hysmith and Rev. Tamika and Rev. Gary Baker to their new churches.
Rev. Hysmith is the new Pastor of Bethel A. M. E. Church in Dallas. and Rev. Tamika Baker is the new Pastor of Allen Chapel A. M. E. Church in Bryan.
