An ongoing project reconfiguring East Corsicana Street in Athens has resulted in lane and street closures for the past few days.
Athens Public Works Director Tim Perry said a block of Carroll Street was closed Friday while work was being done. When the contractor hired by TxDOT reached that area they were faced with several things that needed to be replaced are repaired. The block that is closed runs from East Corsicana, which is US 175 within the city limits, to College Street.
The construction crew has been digging holes along US 175 within the city limits to reset the large poles for traffic signals. The project is for "hazard elimination and safety from the intersection of US 175 with State Highway 19, to the intersection of US 175 and Loop 7 east.
The cost of the project is about $695,000 and is expected to last until late August. Reynolds and Kay, LTD is doing the work.
In late 2020 TxDOT announced plans call for changing the four lanes to two through lanes and a continuous center turn lane. "This center turn area will give a clean turn lane refuge area for left turns," Eric Fisher, TxDOT Tyler District Design Engineer said. A study of accidents along the heavily traveled roadway showed most occurred where there are crossing streets where traffic has to yield for left or right turns. Fisher said many of the wrecks are ear end collisions or side-swipes.
Perry said he has not heard from TxDOT how far along they are on the East Corsicana project or when the completion will occur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.