Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy late with periods of rain or freezing rain. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy late with periods of rain or freezing rain. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.