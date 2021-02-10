Texas Department of Transportation crews are pretreating roads as East Texans brace for winter conditions this weekend.
Crews are treating bridges and other roadway areas susceptible to wind and ice with a salt and water brine solution.
Fast-moving mobile operations with minimal impacts to traffic are used to distribute apply the solution. Drivers should allow a safe traveling distance between their vehicles and the mobile convoys distributing the pre-treatment materials.
Crews began preparing Wednesday, Feb. 10 to ensure they’re ready for the necessary response to the storm and TxDOT personnel will continue to monitor local forecasts and weather conditions.
Here are some safe driving tips should wintry conditions set in:
• Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas that usually freeze first.
• Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations.
• Increase the following distance between you and other vehicles.
• If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of skid.
• Stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways, and move over for emergency vehicles.
• Be patient. Your trip time could increase when adverse weather conditions exist.
• Remain in your vehicle. If stranded, please call 911 to alert emergency services.
• Avoid unnecessary travel if conditions warrant.
Visit DriveTexas.org or call 1-800-452-9292 for statewide road conditions.
