State Project on East Corsicana Street
The Texas Department of Transportation is conducting a safety improvement project on East Corsicana Street (BUS 175), including a seal coat, traffic signals, curb ramps, and new lane markings from South Palestine Street (BUS 19) to one mile west of Loop 7.
Once complete, East Corsicana Street will have one lane in each direction with a continuous center turn lane.
According to TxDOT, the contractor is scheduled to work on the seal coat having started on Monday, June 12. Striping is scheduled to begin the following week on Monday, June 19.
The roadway will continue to operate with four lanes until the new striping is placed and residents are advised to use caution during construction.
