In a time of celebration and new beginnings, the last thing that most people want to start the New Year with is a Driving While Intoxicated charge, injury, or death, but parties can turn tragic when someone gets behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or other drugs.
In Texas, a person is legally intoxicated and may be arrested and charged with DWI with a .08 blood alcohol concentration. However, a person can also be intoxicated if impaired due to alcohol or other drugs regardless of BAC.
The Texas Department of Transportation has a Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign which aims to save lives and reduce crashes among young people and they are currently running an extra Holiday Campaign as an important component of this program.
The campaign emphasizes the fact that drunk driving can have serious physical, emotional, and financial consequences that can last for years. The campaign also reinforces the importance of always finding a sober ride and the many options available—designating a sober driver who doesn’t drink any amount of alcohol, calling a taxi or using a rideshare service, planning ahead to call a friend or family member to get you home safely, or simply staying where you are until you are able to safely get behind the wheel.
A DWI can cost up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time, loss of drivers license, difficulty finding or keeping a job, loss of trust from loved ones, and a lifetime of regret. Alcohol-related crashes are 100% preventable and may cause life-altering, disabling, and permanent injuries for survivors.
If you are under the age of 21, it’s illegal to drink alcohol and the Zero Tolerance Law states that it’s also illegal for you to drive with any trace of alcohol in your system. Drivers and passengers can also be fined up to $500 for having an open alcohol container in a vehicle.
Other consequences of a DWI can include struggles to find housing due to background checks, custody rights impacted, additional licenses lost such as medical, pilot, and commercial driver’s licenses, and an obnoxious amount of paperwork and hassle.
In 2021, 25% of the total Texas traffic fatalities involved drivers under the influence of alcohol and 23% of all traffic crash deaths in Texas during the 2021 holiday season (Dec. 1, 2021 through Jan. 1, 2022) involved drunk driving. Those crashes killed 98 people and seriously injured 236.
Drive Sober. No Regrets. is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving
under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.
Nov. 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all
Texans commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.
Drinking tends to be a focal point of New Years gatherings, but it is possible to celebrate safely by always getting a sober ride. Remember, a designated driver isn’t the person who’s had the fewest alcoholic drinks; It’s the person who hasn’t had any alcohol at all.
Learn more about the real costs of drunk driving at www.SoberRides.org.
