A two vehicle crash resulted in the deaths of a man and woman around 9:50 a.m. Friday on SH-19 approximately six miles south of the city of Athens in Henderson County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2004 Toyota Corolla, Darrien Anderson, 26, of Palestine was traveling north on SH-19 when the vehicle crested a hill and crossed the double yellow, no passing center stripe, entering into the southbound lane.
A 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Lynsey Jaclyn Berger, 29, of Wills Point was traveling southbound and crested the opposite side of the hill. The vehicles struck head-on in the southbound lane.
Anderson was pronounced at the scene by Judge Belinda Brownlow and was taken to Hannigan Smith Funeral Home in Athens.
Berger was transported to UT-Health – Athens where she later passed and was taken to Hannigan Smith Funeral Home in Athens. Luttrell was released from the scene with no noted injuries.
Another vehicle, a 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Shirley Kay Luttrell, 63, of Sheperd was traveling northbound behind the vehicle driven by Anderson. After the initial collision, Luttrell struck debris in the road which disabled her vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
