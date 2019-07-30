Tragedy struck at the Splash Kingdom water park in Canton Sunday afternoon as a 19-year-old man was found dead. Emmanuel Ogunfuwa, a student of UT Tyler Longview, was found unresponsive in a 10 foot pool at the Volcano Mountain slide.
First responders were reportedly called around 5 p.m. to a suspected drowning. Staff administered CPR and then Ogunfuwa was flown to a hospital in Tyler by helicopter.
It is still unclear what happened and an autopsy is being performed.
This is the second drowning the water park has experienced in less than one week. Kendall Williams of El Dorado, Arkansas, 13, died at the Shreveport location when he went down into the pool and did not resurface. He was found face down unresponsive in a pool on July 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.