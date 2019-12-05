Eight people in Mabank and Payne Springs were rounded up last night in two separate drug raids by Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s Narcotics Investigators and Deputies.
“The drug raids we are executing, and bringing attention to, are cutting into the narcotics trade in Henderson County,” Hillhouse said.
“In these two cases, we hit one home at 1:30 in the morning and followed that with another raid at 3:15,” the Sheriff said. ”These users are learning they can’t hide – or even sleep – and escape our reach.”
Five men and women were swept up in the second raid at a home in the 300 block of Acres Loop Drive in outside of Mabank where a substantial amount of methamphetamines were found.
All from Mabank, those arrested are:
Sebastian Martinez Jr., 61, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.
Ronnie Joe Simmons Jr., 53, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Ashley Dawn Mauldin, 34, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.
David Markum, 51, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.
Toni Tarlton, 50, charged with the same crimes.
The earlier raid was at a home in the 400 block of Cherokee Shores Drive outside of Payne Springs. The residence was littered with contraband and the products used to ingest
Those arrested are:
Bobby Joe Gentry, 49, of Payne Springs – charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.
Jerry Sylvester Wren, 60, from South Dakota – charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Lela Ann Parks, 51, from Payne Springs – charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.
Narcotics Investigators Kenneth Slaton, John Hutchison and Gabriel Shue lead the operations after 392nd District Judge Scott McKee signed the search warrants.
The Narcotics team was assisted by Investigators Daniel Wright and Brian Hall, Sergeant Patrick Johnson, Patrol Deputies Christian Hill, Jonathan Barrios, Ashley Radar, Jonathan Daille.
