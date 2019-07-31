Robert Hocutt Jr, 19 and Stetsen Hall, 27 both of Malakoff have been indicted in a May home invasion, for aggravated robbery by the Henderson County grand jury that met in July.
On May 6 two men entered a home in the 10000 block of Hwy. 31 West outside of Malakoff. According to a press release, “The reporting person toldHenderson County communications that two (men) had entered their residence.” One of the men reportedly had a knife, the other had a gun. They told the victims they were “the law” and one victim was held at gunpoint in the closet. Law enforcement arrived at the scene and investigators were able to recover some property that was taken.
District Attorney Mark Hall reports other indictments by the Henderson County grand jury for the July 2019 term.
In addition, 16 cases are indicted under seal. (Whenever a defendant has been indicted but has yet to be arrested on the case, their indictment is placed "under seal" and a warrant is issued for their arrest.)
1. Robert Marlin Hocutt, 19, Malakoff, indicted for Aggravated Robbery
2. Stetsen Loyd Hall, 27, Malakoff, indicted for Aggravated Robbery
3. Monica Hinojosa, 39, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Endangering a Child
4. Joshua Douglas Rima, 34, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Endangering a Child
5. Kyle Zane Young, 33, California, indicted for Tampering with Physical Evidence
6. Rachel Elizabeth Higgs, 27, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance
7. Alecxis Martinez, 22, Tyler, indicted for Possession of Marijuana
8. Timothy Ray Maddux, 24, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest/Detention
9. Christine Amanda Fritz, 34, Waxahachie, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance
10. Amanda Jolynn Taylor, 36, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info
11. Ashley Lynn Culmo, 28, Murchison, indicted for Endangering a Child
12. Melissa Kay Johnson, 39, Mabank, indicted for Forgery of Financial Instrument and Evading Arrest/Detention with Motor Vehicle
13. Christi Lynn Farrell, 43, Tyler, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
14. Rodney Blake Bryant, 47, Kemp, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance
15. Jennifer Denise Noe, 41, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance
16. Gerald Don Williams, Jr., 51, Trinidad, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
17. James Aaron Shofner, 40, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
18. Dariuhn Devonte Jackson, 24, Malakoff, indicted for Evading Arrest/Detention
19. Landon Wayne Wyrick, 36, Pickton, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
20. Michael Wayne Jarvis, 36, Kemp, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
21. Ramona Louise Brown, 50, Chandler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
22. Brittany Taylor Lawson, 26, Poyner, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
23. Veronica Jenean Lamb, 39, Kemp, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance
24. Sheila Michelle Simpson, 50, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
25. Julie Elizabeth Dodd, 47, Tyler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
26. Michael Brandon Moore, 35, Kemp, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
27. Timothy Scott Brooks, 45, Athens, indicted for Theft of Firearm
28. Amy Dyanne Dunn, 36, Eustace, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
29. Damon Ray Party, 46, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
30. Thomas Shayne Henshaw, 47, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
31. Melody Gail Smith, 57, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
32. Larry Lynn Costlow, 51, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
33. Gena Leigh Stotts, 20, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
34. Jathan Lane Mewbourn, 36, Henderson, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
35. Dylan Wayne Morrison, 20, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
36. Martin Elvis Riddle, 61, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance
37. Jeremy Brent Senn, 38, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
38. Seth Autry Green, 28, Frankston, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
39. Billy Ray Nipper, 32, Chandler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
40. Jessica Michelle Smalley, 32, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
41. Daniel Isaac McKinney, 54, Mabank, indicted for Assault of Public Servant
42. Taylor Ray Duckworth, 25, Kemp, indicted for Attempt to Take Weapon from an Officer and Evading Arrest/Detention
43. Tonia Lanette Speer, 50, Henderson, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
44. Devon Lelton Mason, 25, Waco, indicted for Theft
45. John Chester Yates, III, 51, Mabank, indicted for Credit/Debit Card Abuse of Elderly
46. Cadedra Rogers Denson, 47, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
47. Justin Clay Bowles, 39, Arkansas, indicted for Forgery of Financial Instrument (x4)
48. Stewart Dean Prewitt, 53, Athens, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
49. Jeremiah Jacob Vaughan, 21, Gun Barrel City, indicted to Fail to Comply with Sex Offender Duty to Register
50. Kerry Wade Henry, 52, Athens, indicted for Assault Family Violence
51. Jacob Anthony Stout, 26, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
52. Andrew Alan Page, 38, Chandler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance (x2)
53. Jennifer Lee Mayhue, 38, Kemp, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
54. Dylan Don Oliver, 38, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
55. Connie Jean McElroy, 64, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance
56. Jason Alan Chambers, 42, Bryan, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
57. Christopher David Schellhorn, 33, Arlington, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
58. Kenneth Wayne Parks, 49, Payne Springs, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance
59. Gary Wayne Pritchett, Jr., 40, Plano, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance
60. Julie Lee Shaid, 35, Payne Springs, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance
61. Clint Gordon Hamilton, 38, Seven Points, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
62. Brandon Keith Black, 36, Mabank, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance
63. Francis Pearl Connelly, 37, Seven Points, indicted for Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle and Theft
64. Stephanie Juarez, 31, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
65. Gregory Wayne Cantrell, 42, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
66. Ashley Dawn Mauldin, 34, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance (x2) and Possession Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility
67. Justin Jamaal Mackey, 30, Tyler, indicted for Possession of Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility
68. Shawn Alejandro Debow, 29, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence
69. Zachary Nathaniel Crawford, 39, Tool, indicted for Assault Family Violence
70. Zachary Wayne Barbee, 31, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
71. Shaun Sylvester Lollis, 28, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
72. Thomas David Muse, 47, Athens, indicted for Indecency with Child
73. Kenneth Delbert Hilton, 57, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
74. Kevin Barclay Tucker, 47, Dallas, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
75. Darelle Dontae Watkins, 27, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
76. Louis Jermaine Rogers, 30, Athens, indicted for Evading Arrest/Detention
77. Robert Manuel Knight, 35, Athens, indicted for Forgery Financial Instrument
78. Kelly Ray Clark, 33, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
79. Dayna Jo Edwards, 35, LaRue, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
80. Patricia Lynn Elliston, 32, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Evading Arrest/Detention with Motor Vehicle
81. Codey Len Williamson, 37, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance
82. Shelbi Lynnae Sadler, 21, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
83. Brenden Wade Rockett, 21, Palestine, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
84. Ruben Lee Walker, 56, Malakoff, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
85. Otis Dewayne Walker, 42, Malakoff, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
86. Carlton Lee Webster, 23, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
87. Bryan Adam Zagal, 27, Chandler, indicted for Assault Family Violence
88. David Eugene Pearson, 42, Malakoff, indicted for Assault Family Violence and Injury to Child
89. Sean Kim Gardner, 36, Mabank, indicted for Fail to Register as Sex Offender
90. Paul Ray Jackson, Sr., 55, Athens, indicted for Evading Arrest/Detention with Motor Vehicle
91. Christopher Charles Reddix, 49, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
92. Anthony Antoine Green, 34, Athens, indicted for Theft
93. Joshua Taylor Sims, 30, Palestine, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest/Detention with Motor Vehicle
94. Scotty Lemond Barker, 36, Athens, indicted for Theft
95. Megan Nicole Clark, 26, Malakoff, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
96. Jerry Lauderdale, 58, Payne Springs, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
97. Shannon Paul Ramsey, 38, Malakoff, indicted for Assault Family Violence
98. James William Hall, 31, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Robbery
99. Cassandra Michelle Freeman, 27, Kemp, indicted for Burglary of Habitation
100. Andrew Bates Nelson, 25, Athens, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
101. Bradley Ryan Calder, 29, Log Cabin, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
102. Austin William Kelley, 19, Eustace, indicted for Burglary of Building (x3)
103. Joseph Thomas Reck, 20, Wills Point, indicted for Burglary of Building (x3)
104. Jayme Dale River Kifer, 18, Brownsboro, indicted for Burglary of Building (x3)
105. Chris Lee Matlock, 40, Houston, indicted for Evading Arrest/Detention with Motor Vehicle
106. Phillip Clinton James, 32, Athens, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon.
