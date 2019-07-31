Robert Hocutt Jr, 19  and Stetsen Hall, 27 both of Malakoff have been indicted in a May home invasion, for aggravated robbery by the Henderson County grand jury that met in July.

On May 6 two men entered a home in the 10000 block of Hwy. 31 West outside of Malakoff. According to a press release, “The reporting person toldHenderson County communications that two (men) had entered their residence.” One of the men reportedly had a knife, the other had a gun. They told the victims they were “the law” and one victim was held at gunpoint in the closet. Law enforcement arrived at the scene and investigators were able to recover some property that was taken.

District Attorney Mark Hall reports other indictments by the  Henderson County grand jury for the July 2019 term.

In addition, 16 cases are indicted under seal. (Whenever a defendant has been indicted but has yet to be arrested on the case, their indictment is placed "under seal" and a warrant is issued for their arrest.)

1. Robert Marlin Hocutt, 19, Malakoff, indicted for Aggravated Robbery

2. Stetsen Loyd Hall, 27, Malakoff, indicted for Aggravated Robbery

3. Monica Hinojosa, 39, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Endangering a Child

4. Joshua Douglas Rima, 34, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Endangering a Child

5. Kyle Zane Young, 33, California, indicted for Tampering with Physical Evidence

6. Rachel Elizabeth Higgs, 27, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance

7. Alecxis Martinez, 22, Tyler, indicted for Possession of Marijuana

8. Timothy Ray Maddux, 24, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest/Detention

9. Christine Amanda Fritz, 34, Waxahachie, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance

10. Amanda Jolynn Taylor, 36, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info

11. Ashley Lynn Culmo, 28, Murchison, indicted for Endangering a Child

12. Melissa Kay Johnson, 39, Mabank, indicted for Forgery of Financial Instrument and Evading Arrest/Detention with Motor Vehicle

13. Christi Lynn Farrell, 43, Tyler, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

14. Rodney Blake Bryant, 47, Kemp, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance

15. Jennifer Denise Noe, 41, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance

16. Gerald Don Williams, Jr., 51, Trinidad, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

17. James Aaron Shofner, 40, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

18. Dariuhn Devonte Jackson, 24, Malakoff, indicted for Evading Arrest/Detention

19. Landon Wayne Wyrick, 36, Pickton, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

20. Michael Wayne Jarvis, 36, Kemp, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

21. Ramona Louise Brown, 50, Chandler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

22. Brittany Taylor Lawson, 26, Poyner, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

23. Veronica Jenean Lamb, 39, Kemp, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance

24. Sheila Michelle Simpson, 50, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

25. Julie Elizabeth Dodd, 47, Tyler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

26. Michael Brandon Moore, 35, Kemp, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

27. Timothy Scott Brooks, 45, Athens, indicted for Theft of Firearm

28. Amy Dyanne Dunn, 36, Eustace, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

29. Damon Ray Party, 46, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

30. Thomas Shayne Henshaw, 47, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

31. Melody Gail Smith, 57, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

32. Larry Lynn Costlow, 51, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

33. Gena Leigh Stotts, 20, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

34. Jathan Lane Mewbourn, 36, Henderson, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

35. Dylan Wayne Morrison, 20, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

36. Martin Elvis Riddle, 61, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance

37. Jeremy Brent Senn, 38, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

38. Seth Autry Green, 28, Frankston, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

39. Billy Ray Nipper, 32, Chandler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

40. Jessica Michelle Smalley, 32, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

41. Daniel Isaac McKinney, 54, Mabank, indicted for Assault of Public Servant

42. Taylor Ray Duckworth, 25, Kemp, indicted for Attempt to Take Weapon from an Officer and Evading Arrest/Detention

43. Tonia Lanette Speer, 50, Henderson, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

44. Devon Lelton Mason, 25, Waco, indicted for Theft

45. John Chester Yates, III, 51, Mabank, indicted for Credit/Debit Card Abuse of Elderly

46. Cadedra Rogers Denson, 47, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

47. Justin Clay Bowles, 39, Arkansas, indicted for Forgery of Financial Instrument (x4)

48. Stewart Dean Prewitt, 53, Athens, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

49. Jeremiah Jacob Vaughan, 21, Gun Barrel City, indicted to Fail to Comply with Sex Offender Duty to Register

50. Kerry Wade Henry, 52, Athens, indicted for Assault Family Violence

51. Jacob Anthony Stout, 26, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

52. Andrew Alan Page, 38, Chandler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance (x2)

53. Jennifer Lee Mayhue, 38, Kemp, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

54. Dylan Don Oliver, 38, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

55. Connie Jean McElroy, 64, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance

56. Jason Alan Chambers, 42, Bryan, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

57. Christopher David Schellhorn, 33, Arlington, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

58. Kenneth Wayne Parks, 49, Payne Springs, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance

59. Gary Wayne Pritchett, Jr., 40, Plano, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance

60. Julie Lee Shaid, 35, Payne Springs, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance

61. Clint Gordon Hamilton, 38, Seven Points, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

62. Brandon Keith Black, 36, Mabank, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance

63. Francis Pearl Connelly, 37, Seven Points, indicted for Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle and Theft

64. Stephanie Juarez, 31, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

65. Gregory Wayne Cantrell, 42, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

66. Ashley Dawn Mauldin, 34, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance (x2) and Possession Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility

67. Justin Jamaal Mackey, 30, Tyler, indicted for Possession of Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility

68. Shawn Alejandro Debow, 29, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence

69. Zachary Nathaniel Crawford, 39, Tool, indicted for Assault Family Violence

70. Zachary Wayne Barbee, 31, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

71. Shaun Sylvester Lollis, 28, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

72. Thomas David Muse, 47, Athens, indicted for Indecency with Child

73. Kenneth Delbert Hilton, 57, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

74. Kevin Barclay Tucker, 47, Dallas, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

75. Darelle Dontae Watkins, 27, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

76. Louis Jermaine Rogers, 30, Athens, indicted for Evading Arrest/Detention

77. Robert Manuel Knight, 35, Athens, indicted for Forgery Financial Instrument

78. Kelly Ray Clark, 33, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

79. Dayna Jo Edwards, 35, LaRue, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

80. Patricia Lynn Elliston, 32, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Evading Arrest/Detention with Motor Vehicle

81. Codey Len Williamson, 37, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance

82. Shelbi Lynnae Sadler, 21, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

83. Brenden Wade Rockett, 21, Palestine, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

84. Ruben Lee Walker, 56, Malakoff, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More

85. Otis Dewayne Walker, 42, Malakoff, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

86. Carlton Lee Webster, 23, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

87. Bryan Adam Zagal, 27, Chandler, indicted for Assault Family Violence

88. David Eugene Pearson, 42, Malakoff, indicted for Assault Family Violence and Injury to Child

89. Sean Kim Gardner, 36, Mabank, indicted for Fail to Register as Sex Offender

90. Paul Ray Jackson, Sr., 55, Athens, indicted for Evading Arrest/Detention with Motor Vehicle

91. Christopher Charles Reddix, 49, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

92. Anthony Antoine Green, 34, Athens, indicted for Theft

93. Joshua Taylor Sims, 30, Palestine, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest/Detention with Motor Vehicle

94. Scotty Lemond Barker, 36, Athens, indicted for Theft

95. Megan Nicole Clark, 26, Malakoff, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

96. Jerry Lauderdale, 58, Payne Springs, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

97. Shannon Paul Ramsey, 38, Malakoff, indicted for Assault Family Violence

98. James William Hall, 31, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Robbery

99. Cassandra Michelle Freeman, 27, Kemp, indicted for Burglary of Habitation

100. Andrew Bates Nelson, 25, Athens, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

101. Bradley Ryan Calder, 29, Log Cabin, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

102. Austin William Kelley, 19, Eustace, indicted for Burglary of Building (x3)

103. Joseph Thomas Reck, 20, Wills Point, indicted for Burglary of Building (x3)

104. Jayme Dale River Kifer, 18, Brownsboro, indicted for Burglary of Building (x3)

105. Chris Lee Matlock, 40, Houston, indicted for Evading Arrest/Detention with Motor Vehicle

106. Phillip Clinton James, 32, Athens, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon.

