On Saturday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of SH-19 and Farm-to-Market Road 2752, three miles south of the city of Athens.
The investigators' preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2010 Dodge Dakota, Bryan Denman, 57, of Canton was traveling southbound at about 4:20 p.m. on SH 19 and had moved into the turning lane to make a left turn on to FM-2752. Denman failed to yield right of way, while turning left, and was struck by a northbound 2017 Ford Fiesta driven by James Donovan Trahan, 17, of Eustace. Lillian Lucile Gayton, 62, of Eustace, a passenger in the Fiesta, was transported to UT-Health – Athens where she was later pronounced dead by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Milton Adams. Another passenger, an 8-year-old male, was transported to Children’s Medical Center – Dallas. Trahan and Denman were transported to UT-Health – Athens in stable condition. The crash remains under investigation.
A second double fatality wreck reported by DPS Sgt. Jean Dark on Tuesday. Sgt. Dark said that at approximately 6:30 a.m. troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-19, north of the city of Athens in Henderson County. Vehicles involved were a 2011 Mitsubishi and a 1997 GMC. There were two confirmed fatalities. More information will be released as it becomes available.
