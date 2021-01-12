A high-speed chase across three counties Monday, Jan. 11, ended with the arrest of two suspects by Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Investigators, joined by other area law enforcement.
The suspects, Javier Delarosa, 18, and Arnulfo Baesa, 17, of Dallas, face charges of manufacturing and delivery of more than four grams, less than 200 grams, of methamphetamine, evading arrest and tampering with evidence.
The late-afternoon chase started in Athens and proceeded through Kaufman and Van Zandt counties, reaching speeds over 115 miles-an-hour.
According to reports, deputies saw the suspects throwing the drugs out of the windows.
The suspects eventually stopped at a home and ran into the woods. With the assistance of a helicopter and officers on foot with a K-9 unit, the two were finally captured.
“I want to thank the law enforcement agencies who joined the pursuit and brought it to a safe and successful conclusion,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.
Athens, Eustace, Mabank, and Canton Police, Kaufman and Van Zandt Deputies, Kaufman County Constables, the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, and a DPS helicopter were involved in the chase.
A large amount of meth was found inside their vehicle and along Hwy. 175 where the suspects were seen throwing the drugs out of their vehicle.
