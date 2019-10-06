The TVEC Charitable Foundation has awarded a grant int he amount of $4000.00 to Keep Athens Beautiful. the great was awarded on October 3, 2019. The TVEC Charitable Foundation is funded by donations from Operation Round Up. Operation Round UP is a voluntary program that allows TVEC members to round up their monthly electric bills to the nest who dollar amount. The portion that is rounded up goes to the TVEC Charitable Foundation and may be used to award grant request to local charitable organizations. Pictured: Peggy Rhodes, President of Keep Athens Beautiful, Kari Wilmeth, TVEC Public Relations Representative, Carol Morton, Keep Athens Beautiful Executive Director.
