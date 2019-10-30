The TVEC Charitable Foundation awarded a grant in the amount of $4,000 to the Alzheimers Coalition of Henderson County on Wednesday.
According to a press release issued by TVEC,
“The TVEC Charitable Foundation is funded by donations from Operation Round Up. Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that allows TVEC members to round up their monthly electric bills to the next whole dollar amount. The portion that is rounded up goes to the TVEC Charitable Foundation and may be used to award grant requests to local charitable organizations.”
ACHC uses some of the funds to offer relief to caregivers when they are unable to supervise the patient. This serves a huge need in the community. In some cases it is difficult for the caregiver to even take a shower without worrying about the patients well-being.
This also leads to another cause that benefits from this donation, Operation Lifesaver, this is a GPS wristband that helps keep people with neurological disorders such as Dementia, Alzheimer's etc. safe. If a family member reports a silver alert and gives their OL wristband #, the person can be found through this technology more quickly. The project is expensive and having help from funds like these is vital.
The Salvation Army of Malakoff also received $4,000 from TVEC. The mission of the Salvation Army is to preach the gospel and meet human needs in His name without discrimination.
Board member Todd Weaver spoke to the review and expressed appreciation.
“We help people all across Henderson County, primarily on the west side and surrounding Cedar Creek lake area, we try to help as much as we can but we also try to be good stewards.” Weaver said.
It is an extension of the Salvation Army North East Texas Region.
“We love helping our neighbors. When you give any amount in our county, it stays here in our county,” Weaver said.
A great example of how the funds are used to help the community would be a person on oxygen whose lights may be cut off. After qualifying, the Salvation Army can use funds to help pay the electric bill and prevent that persons power from being cut off.
Being located in the facility with Faith in Action also opens the door to help more people as well.
The Kettle drive will kick-off soon and is the main focus from now until Christmas. There will be a sign up program on the Facebook page soon and dates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.