The Trinity Valley Electric Co-op Charitable Foundation awarded a grant, April 6, in the amount of $3,000 to Keep Athens Beautiful.
The TVEC Charitable Foundation is funded by donations from Operation Round Up.
“These Operation Round funds donated will assist in two events promoting the importance of taking care of our resources,” said Bobbi Byford, Director of Corporate Relations. “By hosting citywide clean-ups and tire and electronics recycling, this organization provides a valuable resource for the community.”
Operation Round Up is a voluntary program, began in April of 2013, that allows TVEC members to round up their monthly electric bills to the next whole dollar amount.
The portion that is rounded up goes to the TVEC Charitable Foundation and may be used to award grant requests to local charitable organizations.
