The Gun Barrel City Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls received a $500 grant from the TVEC Charitable Foundation May 12. These funds will be used to help the Rainbow Girls meet their goals for their charity projects and travel to public speaking competitions.
The TVEC Charitable Foundation is funded by donations from Operation Round Up. Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that allows TVEC members to round up their monthly electric bills to the next whole dollar amount. The portion that is rounded up goes to the TVEC Charitable Foundation and may be used to award grant requests to local charitable organizations.
The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a service-oriented, leadership organization for girls between the ages of 11 and 20. Rainbow Girls participate in a wide array of activities, including leadership training, service projects, competitions, and annual retreats. Their younger group, the Pledges, have activities for girls ages 8 to 10. Please contact Donna Dean at 903-879-4305 for more information about the Rainbow Girls or visit www.txiorg.org.
The Gun Barrel City Rainbow Girls and Pledges are proudly sponsored by the Cedar Creek Lake Masonic Lodge and the Gun Barrel City Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star on Legendary Lane in Gun Barrel City.
