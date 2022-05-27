A 5-10.5 middle blocker/opposite hitter out of Fortaleza Ceara, Brazil is the first signee announced by Trinity Valley Community College volleyball coach Aleah Hayes.
Julia Cruz, highly decorated on the court and in the classroom, joins the Lady Cardinal program after a highly successful career at Colegio Antares High School.
In 2019, she was named Best U-18 Hitter in the State and Most Valuable Player in the State Championship.
“The main reason for me to choose TVCC was definitely being able to play volleyball at a higher level and compete in a more intense rhythm,” Cruz said. “Alongside that, the academic program was very appealing to me and the smaller classes and the chance to build a nice relationship with other students and professors.”
“We are happy to add Julia to our Cardinal family,” Hayes said. “She brings a versatility to our roster. She is a competitor who is able to attack from all positions.”
