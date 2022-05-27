The next signee in the Lady Cardinal program announced by Trinity Valley Community College volleyball coach hails from East Texas.
Bailee Albinus, a 5-10 setter/opposite, joins the program after a decorated multi-sport career at Lovelady High School. In her LHS career, she was named Setter of the Year in volleyball, Newcomer of the Year in softball and was a state qualifier in track.
Ranking No. 3 in her class, she was a member of the Distinguished Honor Roll and a BETA Club member.
As a senior on the court, she recorded 404 assists, 223 digs and 67 service aces.
“I chose TVCC because when I visited campus, it really just felt like home and I knew I would be safe there,” Albinus said.
“We are thrilled to have Bailee join our TVCC family,” Hayes said. “She brings high character and versatility to our roster. Bailee is a hard worker, leader and competitor.”
